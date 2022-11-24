Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is having a difficult time at Old Trafford and it’s seen him lose his place in the England squad for this World Cup.

The 22-year-old has 23 caps to his name in his career so far, and was part of the England squad for Euro 2020 last summer, having notably missed one of the penalties in the final defeat against Italy.

Now, however, Sancho is training on his own as he looks to get back to his best after the disappointment of not getting onto the plane for Qatar, and Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the player’s mood.

Writing for the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano says Sancho is disappointed as any player would be not to get to go to the World Cup, but that he’s now planning to work hard to get back to his best.

“It’s normal not to be happy, not just Sancho but many players left out by their national team,” Romano said.

“He’s determined to work hard, be back at top level and be part of England future in the next months and years.”

Sancho looked a world class talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but it just hasn’t quite happened for him at Old Trafford, and so it seems fair enough that Gareth Southgate felt he wasn’t deserving of a place in his England squad for the World Cup.

It’s likely to be a big disappointment for the player, though, so it will be interesting to see how he can bounce back and improve his club form so as not to miss out on major international tournaments in the future.

Of course, Sancho is far from the last big-name and big-money signing to go backwards at United, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and numerous others experiencing the same thing in recent times.