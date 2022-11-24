Manchester United midfielder Casemiro provided a moment of real quality in the first half of Brazil’s World Cup clash with Serbia this evening.

Watch below as the Brazilian midfielder, who joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer, showed he’s more than just a defensive midfielder with a superb piece of vision to pick out a pass that carved Serbia’s defence wide open…

Bro this pass from Casemiro… pic.twitter.com/e47hVIa28I — TC (@totalcristiano) November 24, 2022

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Brazil didn’t take the chance, but it was great play by Casemiro to create this opening, when there barely looked to be anything on for him.

These teams went in 0-0 at half time, but we saw an explosion of goals in the earlier game between Portugal and Ghana, which finished 3-2 even though that had also been goalless at the break.