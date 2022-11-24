Liverpool scouted January transfer target during Portugal-Ghana World Cup clash

Liverpool reportedly had scouts watching today’s 2022 World Cup clash between Portugal and Ghana, with an eye on one player in particular.

According to Sports World Ghana, the Reds are interested in a January transfer window deal for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is also in Qatar with the Ghanaian national team.

Kudus has impressed in the Eredivisie and the Champions League this season, looking one of the finest young midfielders playing in Europe.

The 22-year-old surely has a big future ahead of him, and could do an important job in Jurgen Klopp’s squad at the moment as the club surely need to think about long-term replacements for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the middle of the park.

It seems only a matter of time before a big club snaps up Kudus, with Liverpool scouts likely to have been impressed with what they saw from the youngster even though Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal.

The African nation gave a good account of themselves in a thrilling encounter in today’s early evening game.