Multiple UCL winner has been offered to Newcastle which would make huge headlines

Newcastle United are likely to turn down the chance to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to St James’ Park after being offered the superstar ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United terminated the 37-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford this week following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan and the striker is now a free agent for the upcoming transfer window.

Ronaldo has been in poor form so far this season and it is unlikely that any of the big players in the Champions League will sign the 37-year-old.

Therefore, he has been offered to Newcastle but according to Dean Jones, the Magpies are not interested in the superstar either.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It’s really interesting that Ronaldo has been offered to Newcastle – it just shows how high their profile in the game suddenly is.

“It’s very unlikely to happen, as Newcastle have a pretty clear recruitment plan they want to stick to. Again, that’s quite interesting – Newcastle willing to turn down Ronaldo is a pretty big deal!”

Newcastle have big ambitions for the future and are just at the start of their journey, but as Jones says, seeing Ronaldo offered to the club shows just how far they have come in such a short space of time.