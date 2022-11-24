Video: Neymar injury does not look good as clip emerges of Brazil star limping down the tunnel

Neymar had to go off with an injury in Brazil’s World Cup win over Serbia this evening, and it doesn’t look good for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

See below as Neymar limps slowly down the tunnel after being taken off by Brazil manager Tite, with fans of the South American giants likely to be concerned by just how much pain and discomfort their star player looks to be in…

Neymar may not be everyone’s favourite player in the world, but he’s certainly a joy to watch when he’s at his best, and this World Cup would not be quite the same without him.

