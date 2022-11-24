Neymar had to go off with an injury in Brazil’s World Cup win over Serbia this evening, and it doesn’t look good for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

See below as Neymar limps slowly down the tunnel after being taken off by Brazil manager Tite, with fans of the South American giants likely to be concerned by just how much pain and discomfort their star player looks to be in…

Así de renqueante salía Neymar de la cancha pic.twitter.com/5OzsLpBV6Z — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) November 24, 2022

Neymar may not be everyone’s favourite player in the world, but he’s certainly a joy to watch when he’s at his best, and this World Cup would not be quite the same without him.