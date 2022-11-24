Tite has named his starting lineup as the World Cup favourites kick off their campaign against Serbia at 7 pm.

The Selecao enter the competition with an outstanding mix of talent from both young and senior players.

Brazil have lifted the lucrative trophy more than any other national team in history and will be keen on securing their sixth in Qatar.

Tite has deployed an attacking 11 with Richarlison leading the line and Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and star man Neymar positioned behind the No.9.

The manager has two world-class goalkeepers to choose from; Ederson and Alisson, and it’s the Liverpool man who has taken the spot between the sticks today.

Serbia’s forward can cause problems for Brazil

Veteran Thiago Silva starts alongside Marquinhos in central defence and the pair will have their work cut out with prolific forward Aleksandr Mitrovic starting up front for the opposition. The forward has netted nine Premier League goals so far this season.

Take a look at how both teams line up below: