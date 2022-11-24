Orta set to watch 26-year-old star at World Cup match today

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United will be closely observing Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic at the World Cup today as his country faces Brazil.

That’s according to Calciomercatowho reports that Roma and Leeds admire the 26-year-old midfielder, with the Whites set to ‘closely observe’ Lukic during the World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League club have been linked with a move for the Torino man in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that Leeds have ‘not hidden their interest’ when it comes to the 26-year-old.

There are no negotiations between Leeds and Torino at this moment in time, but Jesse Marsch’s side are on the trail of Lukic and are keen to bring him to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old would be another addition to Leeds’ impressive list of midfielders and will be looking to shine against Brazil on Thursday at the World Cup.

