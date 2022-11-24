Neymar looked distressed on the bench after being forced to exit the pitch early through injury.

The 30-year-old played 80 minutes for Brazil in their opening World Cup match before being substituted. His side were already leading 2-0 thanks to a brace from Richarlison.

Nemanja Gudelj lunged into the forward with a rough tackle in the 48th-minute that resulted in the Serbian recieving a yellow card. The contact looked excruciating for Neymar.

Despite carrying on, the Paris Saint-Germain star was replaced by Gabriel Jesus later in the second half after going down unable to continue. He looked emotional on the bench after sustaining a painful issue, which may rule him out of Brazil’s forthcoming matches.