Premier League cult hero sacked from first job after just 176 days

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been sacked by Dutch club ADO Den Haag following a poor start to the season.

The 42-year-old took over the Dutch second-division club during the summer and has now been sacked after just 176 days in charge with the team 17th in the 20 team league, reports the Daily Mail.

ADO Den Haag have won just four of their opening 16 games this season and Kuyt has overseen the club’s worst start to a season ever.

The club’s hierarchy have now seen enough and have decided to sack Kuyt which is an early blow in the 42-year-old’s young managerial career.

The ADO Den Haag job was the first of Kuyt’s career and was only appointed on a one-year deal which was an indication that the Dutch club did not have a lot of faith in the 42-year-old.

The former Liverpool star, who was a cult hero at the Merseyside club, may now look to take a job at a lower level with a youth team somewhere as it will allow him to learn and make mistakes without too much attention on him.

At just 42, Kuyt still has plenty of time to get his managerial career right but his next move could be an important one.