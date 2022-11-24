Real Madrid will use the World Cup to scout Manchester United star

Real Madrid look set to use the World Cup to scout Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup, many players competing in the tournament will be looking to put themselves in the shop window.

The World Cup is the ideal scouting mission for clubs around Europe as they look to see if their targets can deal with high-pressure games against some of the best players in the world.

According to SPORT, one player being scouted during the tournament is Manchester United defender Dalot, with Spanish club Real Madrid taking a look at the right-back.

Dalot might not be guaranteed a starting place for Portugal so it might not be so easy for Madrid to keep a close eye on him. The 23-year-old has only managed seven appearances for his country so far, but after an impressive season for Manchester United he could be fighting for a place in the starting eleven.

With Dani Carvajal now into his thirties, it’s no surprise to see Madrid looking for a younger replacement, and with Dalot out of contract at the end of the season, they could pick themselves up a bargain.