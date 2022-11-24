Fabrizio Romano has named his personal favourite for the World Cup.

The majority of teams have now played their opening games of the World Cup group stages. The final fixtures of round one take place on Thursday, with Wales and Iran kicking off the second round of fixtures on Friday.

The likes of England and France got off to impressive starts, dispatching Iran and Australia respectively scoring a combined ten goals. However, the most impressive performance has to go to Spain, who defeated Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique opted to start the game without a natural striker, with Marco Asensio starting as a false nine.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Spain are his personal favourite for the World Cup and has discussed their sensational performance.

“Spain have always been my personal favourite. I love Luis Enrique as a manager – his ideas, and the group and the talents he’s put together. It’s maybe not the strongest team, compared to the likes of France and Brazil, but there is a very good energy around the squad. I really rate them and think they could go far,” said Romano.

As we’ve seen so far in this World Cup, having the best team doesn’t necessarily mean success. Germany were beaten by Japan and Argentina suffered defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Despite not playing with a striker, Spain completely dominated the game and were free-flowing in attack.