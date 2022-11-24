Roy Keane fires hilarious dig at Newcastle amid Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation

Newcastle United have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo following his exit from Manchester United, but Roy Keane doesn’t think the forward would be keen on the move. 

Marca had reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was “torn” between the Magpies and Al-Nassr.

The Red Devils announced on Tuesday that they had reached a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to terminate his contract early, following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, in which he made allegations about the manager and club.

He is now a free agent and will be seeking a new team, following the World Cup, to sign for in January.

Portugal kicked off their campaign today in Doha with a 3-2 win against Ghana. Ronaldo netted the opener of the match, making him the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

After he was substituted, Ronaldo took to the sidelines to assist Fernando Santos with coaching his teammates in the closing stages of the game.

Ronaldo shocked by Costa’s error

When Inaki Williams capitalised on Diogo Costa’s lack of awareness in his own area, Ghana came inches away from taking a point from the match. Ronaldo’s reaction was priceless as he watched on at the squandered opportunity for Williams.

Keane acknowledged the Portugal’s captain’s face in the replay and joked: “Look at Ronaldo’s face, my goodness. Honestly, he’s just had a call [telling him] Newcastle are in for him.”

