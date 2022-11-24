Saudi Arabian side “exploring” Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are exploring a deal to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

That is according to Sky Sports, which reported the news on Thursday evening.

BREAKING! Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/IGm7KHBqts — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 24, 2022

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would be leaving the club with immediate effect following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early.

His deal was initially set to expire in the summer of 2023, but his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, in which he made allegations about Erik ten Hag, former teammates and the club, made his intentions clear of seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

In the two-part special, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed he had an offer from a Saudi Arabian side in the summer, that would have seen him earn £300 million. The offer was rejected by United.

Ronaldo will not decide future yet

Currently, the 37-year-old is focusing primarily on the World Cup with Portugal. It is his final time competing in the tournament and he will be keen on lifting the lucrative trophy for the first time in Portugal’s history.

He started his campaign with a goal as his side oversaw a 3-2 win against Ghana. Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cup competitions.