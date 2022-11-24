Sports minister of super-rich country says government would back bids for Liverpool and Man United

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says its government would definitely support private-sector bids for Manchester United and Liverpool should they choose to try and buy the clubs.

This is one of the biggest moments in English football history as both of the country’s biggest clubs are up for sale at the same time and who buys them next could define where their futures are heading.

There have been several parties that have shown interest ever since both made their intentions to sell clear and the rumours will continue to swirl until a deal is finalised, but interest from the Middle Eastern countries will always be there.

Newcastle United already have Saudi Arabian owners after a takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund was completed in October 2021 and the country’s sports minister has now said that the government would back any bids for either of the English giants.

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister speaks about Man United and Liverpool

Speaking to the BBC, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said there was a lot of “interest and appetite” in Man United and Liverpool from Saudi Arabia.

The sports minister told BBC Sport: “From the private sector, I can’t speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and there’s a lot of passion about football.

“It’s the most-watched league in Saudi and the region and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League.

“We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that’s going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

“But if there’s an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?”

This is yet another huge potential ownership group that could be interested in Man United but as for Liverpool, this is one that they would likely fight due to the country’s human rights issues.