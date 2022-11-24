Manchester United were put up for sale this week and for the first time in 17 years, the Premier League club could be changing ownership and a massive tech company are interested in buying England’s biggest club.

To the delight of Man United fans, a club statement this week confirmed their American owners, the Glazer family, plan to identify “strategic alternatives” and said the process will consider a number of options “including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company”, reported Sky Sports.

According to the Daily Star, the Glazers were initially looking for £8.25billion in order to sell the club but were told that this is unrealistic in the current market.

The same report now states that technology giants Apple are interested in buying Manchester United in a stunning deal that would cost the American company £5.8billion.

Apple are the largest tech company in the world with an annual revenue of almost £326billion – and an estimated net worth as of this month of £2trillion.

According to the Daily Star, CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning Man United could provide and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which includes The Raine Group.

Part of Cook’s plan could include Apple funding the building of a new state-of-the-art stadium that would be regarded as the best in the world.

If Apple were to complete a deal it would make United the richest club in the world as Apple’s value dwarfs that belonging to the respective owners of Manchester City, Newcastle and Paris Saint Germain.

This would be a dream move for Man United fans and they will be hoping that Apple officially comes in for the club.