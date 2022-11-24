Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 27-year-old is in the final few months of his contract and he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Juventus have not been able to sort out his long-term future because of his wage demands.

Apparently, Juventus can offer him €7 million per season but the Frenchman is demanding wages of around €10 million per season which works out to €192k-a-week. It seems that the Italian outfit are resigned to losing him for free in the summer.

Spurs are one of the clubs keen on securing his services and club director Fabio Paratici is an admirer of the player according to Calciomercato.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to fork out substantial wages for the 27-year-old in the summer. They could try and sign him for a knockdown price in January as well.

Rabiot has done well for Juventus this season and he was outstanding for France in their World Cup opener against Australia as well. If he continues to perform at that level during the World Cup, his stock will only soar higher.

Antonio Conte could use someone like him to add quality and depth to his central midfield department. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been overused this season because of the lack of options and Rabiot’s arrival will allow Conte to rotate his squad and keep the players fresh.

Spurs will face competition from London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as well. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.