Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea’s winger search, two Arsenal transfer targets + more

Arsenal

Despite reports to the contrary, I’m told there were no talks for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal in the summer. We will see what happens in the future but in January it’s going to be really difficult to see him leaving Lazio.

Still, I think he’d be an excellent option for any English club: fantastic, underrated midfielder. I’m often surprised he has not already moved, but as I’ve mentioned before, no one has paid the €75m asking price for him.

We know Arsenal could be busy this January, with a midfielder likely to be a priority, so if there’s nothing going on with Milinkovic-Savic, could Danilo be an alternative? The Gunners considered the Palmeiras youngster in the summer, so could they try again for him in January?

At the moment there’s still no change in the situation. Danilo is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since July, he’s appreciated and the relationship with his agents is very good, for sure; but at the moment there are still no changes in the negotiation with Palmeiras or the player’s side. I think we’ll have to wait bit longer to find out Arsenal’s next moves.

AZ Alkmaar

Swedish winger Jesper Karlsson is attracting interest after collecting 24 goals and 19 assists in the last year and half, many clubs are following him for January/June. Karlsson’s expected to leave AZ in 2023 as clubs are tracking him closely.

Barcelona

Gavi means history. He’s third youngest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 years and 110 days following Pele (!) and Manuel Rosas. He’s the youngest goal-scorer in Spain’s history at the World Cup. Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner this year. Born August 5, 2004.

Bayern Munich

Nothing has changed for Konrad Laimer deal. He wants a transfer to Bayern Munich as a priority. He’s been in Julian Nagelsmann’s list since summer 2021 and talks are ongoing for free deal next year. Laimer is waiting only for Bayern, so talks with English clubs are not advancing.

Chelsea

Porto winger Pepe is making an impression and there’s been some talk of interest from Chelsea.

Still, Chelsea are linked with 50 wingers every day and at the moment there is nothing concrete with Pepe. They will go step by step on the market, their focus is on Christopher Nkunku for June and then we will see who they target out wide.

Rafael Leao is appreciated of course, but it’s not an easy deal for January. And no talks are ongoing for Leandro Trossard as of today, even though some outlets keep on talking up the links with Graham Potter.

England

Jadon Sancho has been pictured training on his own in the Netherlands after missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad, so how has he responded and what is he doing to improve his situation?

It’s normal not to be happy, not just Sancho but many players left out by their national team. He’s determined to work hard, be back at top level and be part of England future in the next months and years.

Juventus

Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June 2023: “I don’t know my future, I don’t know if I’m gonna stay at Juve… it’s not time to discuss about it. For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus.”

Lazio

Talented young winger Luka Romero will sign a new contract with Lazio in the next few days or weeks. An agreement has been reached on a new long-term deal. Romero, born in Mexico but already called up by U-20 team of Argentina, scored his first Serie A goal a few weeks ago.

Manchester United

We know Manchester United are likely to be in the market for attacking players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but I’m afraid I wouldn’t get too excited about links with Victor Osimhen.

Napoli insist they won’t sell Osimhen or any other player in January. The price tag in the summer was €120m and nothing happened, now they’re doing great in Serie A and Champions League so there are no plans to sell him in January at all.

Avram Glazer about Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract being terminated: “Well, I’ll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he’s done for the club. I wish Ronaldo the best luck in the future.”

Avram Glazers on Man Utd sale: “The board went through a process and decided to explore different strategical options for Manchester United.”

Napoli

Newcastle United

There are rumours involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Newcastle. Of course, we all know that with a big player like Ronaldo on the market things can change quickly, but I’m told that Newcastle are not working to sign him. They have a project in mind, and it revolves more around younger players.

Real Madrid

Marco Asensio on new contract with Real Madrid: “Hopefully the renewal can be done and I will be very happy at Real Madrid. Hopefully it’s to stay for 10 more years here at Real. It’s not just me deciding — it’s also up to the club.”

Roma

Official: Ola Solbakken has joined AS Roma on a free transfer from Bodo Glimt — deal signed until June 2027. Solbakken becomes new Roma player starting from January 1st.

Spain

What a performance from Spain last night as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0! One of the best performances of the World Cup so far, without a doubt – and with such a young team including talents like Gavi and Pedri.

Spain have always been my personal favourite. I love Luis Enrique as a manager – his ideas, and the group and the talents he’s put together. It’s maybe not the strongest team, compared to the likes of France and Brazil, but there is a very good energy around the squad. I really rate them and think they could go far.

Troyes

Official move into the City Group clubs. Patrick Kisnorbo becomes new head coach of Troyes, moving to Ligue1 from the A-Leagues leaders Melbourne City. Kisnorbo is highly appreciated within City Group and now will have chance in European football.