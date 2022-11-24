Uruguay’s Luis Suarez produces terrible stats in poor display vs South Korea

Luis Suarez lead the line for Uruguay in their clash against South Korea today but the former Liverpool star’s display saw him taken off after 64 minutes.

The 35-year-old prepared for the World Cup in his home nation with Nacional but the striker did not look sharp against South Korea today.

Suarez looked physically unable to compete against his opponents and was involved in the game minimally as the South American side looked to attack mostly down their left with Darwin Nunez.

The striker’s performance saw him taken off after 64 minutes and he was replaced by Edinson Cavani, with the numbers from the former Barcelona star’s performance being very poor.

Suarez finished the match with zero shots, zero chances created, just two touches in the opposition’s box, completed just seven passes with an accuracy rate of 50%, 18 touches overall and won just one dual during the match.

It was a rough day at the office for Suarez and the 35-year-old will now be looking to bounce back against Portugal on Monday.