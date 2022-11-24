Video: Breel Embolo fires Switzerland into the lead in World Cup but refuses to celebrate

Breel Embolo fired Switzerland into the lead against Cameroon in the World Cup but refused to celebrate. 

Switzerland kicked off their World Cup campaign against Cameroon, with Embolo facing the country he could have represented.

Embolo was born in Cameroon, but opted to play for Switzerland, and this could be why he chose not to celebrate when firing his country into the lead.

Pictures below from ITV, Telemundo Sports, and FOX Soccer.

Switzerland are in a difficult group involving Brazil and Serbia, so getting off to a positive start against Cameroon would have been extremely important.

