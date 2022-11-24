Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brought to tears during Portuguese national anthem ahead of last World Cup

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup campaign gets underway today against Ghana and it will signal the beginning of the 37-year-old superstar’s last international tournament.

For all of Ronaldo’s brilliance down the years, there has been a lot of talk about his off-the-field antics over the last few weeks and on Tuesday that came to an end for now, as the Portugal star departed Man United by mutual consent.

The striker will now be putting all his effort into trying to make Portugal World Champions and the emotion of this being his last World Cup showed before the Ghana match as the 37-year-old had tears in his eyes during the national anthem.

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portugal national anthem, in what is likely to be his final WC. Chills.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4OJBHXNLQa — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) November 24, 2022

Footage courtesy of Sport TV and Fox Sports