Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history after blasting Portugal in front vs Ghana

After all the negative talk surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar has just put Portugal in front against Ghana from the penalty spot and makes World Cup history.

The game has not been an entertaining affair as both sides have not created a lot of chances but the penalty might just spice things up a little.

Ronaldo won the penalty before stepping up and blasting the ball home to make it 1-0 and it made World Cup history.

The goal made the Portuguese superstar the first male player to score in five different World Cup tournaments.

What a moment for Cristiano Ronaldo ??? pic.twitter.com/RgBNdOgZDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022