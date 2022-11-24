Video: Man United target puts Portugal 2-1 up with lovely finish after Bruno Fernandes assist

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix has put Portugal 2-1 up in their clash with Ghana with a lovely finish.

The European team took the lead through Ronaldo but were pulled back to 1-1 after a goal from Andre Ayew. Joao Felix has now made it 2-1 after producing a lovely finish and was assisted by Man United’s Bruno Fernandes, who might be a club teammate in the future for the 23-year-old.

The forward is having a tough time at Atletico and if he decides to leave in the future, Man United are one of the teams keen to sign the Portugal international, reports the Express.

A lovely finish ? João Félix puts Portugal back in front! #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YyxGOACFFY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022