Video: Man United target puts Portugal 2-1 up with lovely finish after Bruno Fernandes assist

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix has put Portugal 2-1 up in their clash with Ghana with a lovely finish.
The European team took the lead through Ronaldo but were pulled back to 1-1 after a goal from Andre Ayew. Joao Felix has now made it 2-1 after producing a lovely finish and was assisted by Man United’s Bruno Fernandes, who might be a club teammate in the future for the 23-year-old.
The forward is having a tough time at Atletico and if he decides to leave in the future, Man United are one of the teams keen to sign the Portugal international, reports the Express.
A lovely finish ?
João Félix puts Portugal back in front! #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YyxGOACFFY
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022
?? 2-1 ??
78' Joao Felix puts Portugal back in front
Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer:
Live updates:
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 24, 2022
JOAO FELIX
Portugal takes back the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/hACF3YRDAa
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022