(Video) Richarlison nets Goal of the Tournament contender to double Brazil’s lead

Richarlison has netted the potential Goal of the Tournament winner with an outstanding finish against Serbia. 

The forward doubled Brazil’s lead to 2-0 shortly after he scored the opener of the match with a tap-in.

Vinicius Jr provided a remarkable assist, too, with an outside-of-the-foot pass into Richarlison, who took one touch to set himself up for a bicycle kick that flew straight into the back of the net – unstoppable for the goalkeeper.

He proved why Tite has instilled so much trust into the No.9 and why he leads the line for the Selecao.

Take a look at Richarlison’s heroics below:

 

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.

