(Video) Richarlison opens the scoring for five-time champions Brazil

Richarlison has opened the scoring for Brazil after a tightly contested first half in Doha.

The Selecao are one of the favourites to win the World Cup this year with their outstanding force of talent across the squad.

Serbia had prepared for their opener with the five-time world champions, though, and looked calm in the first half with a controlled approach to their opening clash.

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing netted Brazil’s first goal of the tournament in the 62nd minute with an unmissable tap-in.

Neymar displayed some excellent footwork before Vinicius Jr. took a shot from inside the area, which was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. The goalkeeper’s stop fell to Richarlison, though, who finished off the chance with ease.

Watch the goal below:

Footage courtesy of BBC Sport.