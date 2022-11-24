Video: “The mentality is really special” – Mourinho heaps praise on Tottenham star and labels him “the best”

Roma manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for one of his former players in a press conference on Thursday and praised his attitude towards the game.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham coach is out in Japan with his current club, Roma, whilst the World Cup is ongoing and when asked about the country’s win over Germany on Wednesday, Mourinho said he was not surprised, before going on to praise their mentality and the mentality of one of his former players.

During a press conference, the Portuguese coach said of the Japan win via Sky Sports: “It is a fantastic achievement but to be honest it was not a crazy surprise. Japan is a good team, with good players.”

Mourinho then went on to praise their mentality and was full of praise for one of his former players, Son Heung-min.

The Roma coach said: “I think the mentality of the players and the team can also make a difference. In European football, there is a big focus on the individual and egos.

“When I look to (Japan) as people and a country; I never coached Japanese players but I coached Asian players. In my case, I was lucky because I coached the best Asian player [Son].

“The mentality is really special. The team is the most important thing, they play for the team, not themselves.”

Japan are looking good to get out of their group after their win over Germany, as Son and South Korea get their campaign underway today.