West Ham ready to reignite interest in La Liga attacker

West Ham are keen on signing the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan striker was heavily linked with a move to the London club during the summer transfer window but the move never materialised.

It seems that the Hammers have not given up on the striker yet and they are looking to make a move to sign the player as per Sport.

It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to sell him this time around. En-Nesyri has not been at his best this season and the Spanish outfit would do well to get a sizeable fee for the player.

The 25-year-old has scored just twice in all competitions for Sevilla this season. However, he is still young enough to improve and get his career back on track.

West Ham seem prepared to take a gamble on him and he could improve their attack considerably if he manages to recapture his form.

He has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in English football and West Ham’s direct style of play suits the player as well.