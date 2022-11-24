West Ham will have to sell this player if he plays 13 more games

West Ham reportedly have to sell Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas if he plays 13 more games for the Turkish side this season.

According to NTV Spor, Besiktas manager Senol Gunes actually wants to get rid of the 29-year-old in January, because of this clause which was previously agreed with the Hammers.

Masuaku has been really disappointing since joining Besiktas on loan from West Ham in the summer transfer window, having also previously struggled at the London Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it’s not looking good for Masuaku as he struggles to revive his career.

Besiktas clearly won’t want to sign the 29-year-old permanently, and this means it doesn’t even give him much of a chance to get back on the pitch and try to impress.

