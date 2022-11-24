Brazil manager Tite provides update on Neymar injury following World Cup win vs Serbia

Posted by

Brazil manager Tite has provided a positive update on Neymar’s fitness after he went off with a worrying-looking injury in their opening World Cup game against Serbia.

Two goals from Tottenham forward Richarlison gave Brazil a 2-0 win in their first outing in Qatar, but the news of Neymar having to go off and then limping down the tunnel will have had Brazil fans and neutrals a bit concerned.

On his day, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is one of the finest talents in world football, and there’s no doubt this World Cup would be worse off without him in it.

Tite, however, seems to think Neymar is fine and that his World Cup is not over…

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, Tite said: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that.”

More Stories / Latest News
Dani Alves accuses Mbappe of selfishness and insists Messi and Neymar are a bigger “phenomena” than him
Chelsea still in race for wonderkid transfer but Real Madrid have good relationship with his agents
Video: Neymar injury does not look good as clip emerges of Brazil star limping down the tunnel

Neymar will surely be key to Brazil’s hopes of winning this tournament, though it’s also fair to say that they have plenty of other top attacking options in their squad.

Richarlison gave a great account of himself with a brace against Serbia, while Vinicius also had a good game, with the likes of Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli also in the squad.

More Stories Neymar Tite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.