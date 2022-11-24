Brazil manager Tite provides update on Neymar injury following World Cup win vs Serbia

Brazil manager Tite has provided a positive update on Neymar’s fitness after he went off with a worrying-looking injury in their opening World Cup game against Serbia.

Two goals from Tottenham forward Richarlison gave Brazil a 2-0 win in their first outing in Qatar, but the news of Neymar having to go off and then limping down the tunnel will have had Brazil fans and neutrals a bit concerned.

On his day, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is one of the finest talents in world football, and there’s no doubt this World Cup would be worse off without him in it.

Tite, however, seems to think Neymar is fine and that his World Cup is not over…

Brazil’s Tite on Neymar ankle injury: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that”. ??? #Qatar2022 Neymar didn’t want to comment on his conditions after the game. pic.twitter.com/vyhtiZmms9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2022

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, Tite said: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play the World Cup. He will keep playing, you can be sure about that.”

Neymar will surely be key to Brazil’s hopes of winning this tournament, though it’s also fair to say that they have plenty of other top attacking options in their squad.

Richarlison gave a great account of himself with a brace against Serbia, while Vinicius also had a good game, with the likes of Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli also in the squad.