Zinedine Zidane on Pep Guardiola: “For me, he is the best”

Footballing legend Zinedine Zidane has named Pep Guardiola as the best coach in football.

The Spaniard has just signed a two-year extension at Manchester City, keeping him ruling the roost at the Etihad until 2025.

Since he was appointed in 2016, he has guided the Citizens to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup.

In the 2017/2018 campaign, Guardiola and his side made history by becoming the first team in the English top flight to reach 100 points, becoming ‘Centurions’.

The ex-Real Madrid manager considers Guardiola the best in the game. Zidane made history himself with the Spanish giants when they won three consecutive Champions Leagues. He also won two La Liga titles, two Club World Cups, a Super Cup and a Supercopa de Espana. He is also regarded as one of the most successful managers in recent years.

Zidane on Pep

The Frenchman lauded the former Barcelona coach, saying: “He always proved that he is the best. First with Barcelona, then with [Bayern] Munich, now with Manchester City. That’s my opinion. Some people can think other coaches are better but for me, he is the best.”