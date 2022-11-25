29-year-old Chelsea star heading towards January exit

Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club from Ajax.

Ziyech needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football and get his career back on track. A report from 90 Min claims that the player is now closing in on an exit and he is set to join AC Milan on loan.

The midfielder has started just once in the Premier League for Chelsea this season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. A move to AC Milan would allow him to get his career back on track and it remains to be seen whether he can cement his place in the Rossoneri’s starting lineup during the second half of the season.

Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of expectations, having impressed in the Dutch League and the Champions League with Ajax.

However, he has not been able to adapt to the Premier League so far, and it makes sense for him to leave for Italy.

The Moroccan international is likely to benefit from the lower intensity of the Italian league and AC Milan could use his creativity in the final third. The 29-year-old is an exceptional passer in the final third when he is in full slow and Milan will benefit from set-piece prowess as well.

Charles De Ketelaere has struggled to influence games at Milan and Ziyech’s arrival will add more quality to the Milan attack.