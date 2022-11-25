Brazil learn the extent of Neymar’s injury with player responding to the bad news

Brazil got their World Cup campaign up and running on Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Serbia but the match was slightly overshadowed after the team’s star player, Neymar, picked up a nasty injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain star rolled his ankle during the second half and the pictures after the match did not look good.

That led many to speculate if the Brazilian’s World Cup campaign was over, which would be unfortunate as the forward is having one of the best seasons of his career, but the South American country have now learned the extent of Neymar’s injury.

According to GE Globo, Neymar suffered an ankle sprain and will miss the rest of the group stages, but his World Cup is not over as the PSG superstar will be back for the last 16 of the tournament.

? Neymar e Danilo estão fora da primeira fase da Copa do Mundo Com entorses nos tornozelos, dupla só volta a defender a seleção brasileira em caso de classificação às oitavas de final do Mundial do Catar https://t.co/sQBXfM0DC1 — ge (@geglobo) November 25, 2022

This is good and bad news for Brazil boss Tite as he will be without his star player for two games but at least he will be back for the serious stuff.

Neymar responded to his injury after the match by posting on Instagram via GWCFN:

“Having faith is believing that everything will be fine, even during chaos. It is the certainty that the best is yet to come and it’s understanding that everything has its right time. Faith is beyond human understanding, we can’t see it, but we can feel it. Today was a difficult game, but it was important to win. Congratulations to the team, our first step has been taken. There are six to go.”

Neymar sounds positive about the injury and the World will be waiting for his return.