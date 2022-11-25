Brazilian tells David Moyes where he’s gone wrong with Lucas Paqueta

David Moyes has been told how to get the best out of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

ESPN Brasil pundit Fabio Luciano, who spoke to Torcedores, believes the 25-year-old former Lyon midfielder is at his best when he is given more freedom to play in his opponent’s final third.

While talking about Brazil’s lineup against Serbia on Thursday, Luciano said: “With regard to this lineup, Paqueta has the most responsibility, as we know that he works very well with Neymar, Neymar likes his approaches.

“I think he will have responsibilities, when Brazil have the ball and Paqueta understands that he has the security of two defenders, the protection of the full-backs and Casemiro, this will give him a little more freedom to approach Neymar. Now, he needs to be the first man in the recomposition. So, he needs to understand that he will arrive in the box, he will find Neymar, but he also has the responsibility of sharing the defence with Casemiro.

“I think this line-up is very cool if all players commit to defending. With the ball at their feet, all concern is with Serbia.”

Since joining the Hammers from Lyon back in the summer, Paqueta has struggled to make the same impact for Moyes’ Londoners as he does for his country.

Although clearly a top-class midfielder, Hammers fans will be hoping to see a lot more from the 25-year-old once the Premier League season resumes next month.