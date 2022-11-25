Chelsea are keeping tabs on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as Graham Potter begins his rebuild.

Chelsea have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far this season. Constant chopping and changing in the Chelsea squad hasn’t helped, with Potter trying to figure out his best team after Thomas Tuchel was sacked early on.

Potter has even made a change in goal, with Edouard Mendy dropping out the team, but he could still be in the market for a new number one.

Now, according to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Leeds goalkeeper Meslier. Phillips has claimed that he was previously told of Chelsea’s interest but has once again been told by a second source that they are still interested.

Meslier is one of the youngest goalkeepers in the Premier League and shows a lot of maturity to be Leeds’ number one.

He’s far from the finished article, but as we’ve seen with Chelsea in recent months, they’ve often targeted younger, up-and-coming players for the future in order to build their side in the long term.