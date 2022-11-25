Club preparing offer for Cristiano Ronaldo after leaving Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Brazilian club Flamengo are preparing an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Manchester United.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo would be leaving the club with immediate effect. The 37-year-old called out the United hierarchy during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Due to his age, Ronaldo may find it difficult to sign for a Champions League level club, with his wage demands excessive in comparison to what he can offer on the pitch nowadays.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Now, according to Veja, Brazilian club Flamengo are preparing an offer to sign Ronaldo. Signing for a club in Europe, especially the Premier League, seems unlikely at the moment, so we could see Ronaldo make the move to another continent.

After his recent outburst, Manchester United were left with little choice but to cancel his contract, and this could deter potential suitors due to questions surrounding his attitude.

Ronaldo called out the majority of the people at the club, including the manager, and any interested club won’t want Ronaldo coming in and disrupting the club,

