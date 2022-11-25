Confirmed: Chelsea star signs new long-term contract

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new long-term contract at the club. 

Chalobah has become a regular starter at Chelsea under Graham Potter. With Levi Colwill sent out on loan and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving the club in the summer transfer window, Chalobah was given his chance to shine.

The English defender has been exceptional for Chelsea this season and he’s now been rewarded for his fine form.

Chelsea have now confirmed on their website that Chalobah has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea keeping tabs on Leeds star as Graham Potter begins his rebuild
Tottenham monitoring €80 million-rated midfielder at the World Cup
Tottenham join the race for 22-year-old defender wanted by their PL rivals

Securing Chalobah to a new contract will be seen as a huge positive for Chelsea fans. Recently, Chelsea have struggled to keep hold of players after seeing out their contracts, and with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho with little time left on their deals, decreasing their value, Chelsea wouldn’t have wanted to make the same mistake again.

Chalobah has excelled for Chelsea in a back-three system and at the age of just 23, he is far from reaching his prime, so keeping at the club for the long term is a smart move.

More Stories Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.