England fans furious at Gareth Southgate for his bizarre decision against USA

Gareth Southgate’s ‘unforgivable’ decision during the 0-0 draw against USA has enraged England fans.

Despite an abysmal performance at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Three Lions remain top of Group B and England will advance to the round of 16 as long as they do not lose by four goals to Wales.

Southgate started with the same team that won 6-2 against Iran with Kane starting upfront and Sterling, Mount and Saka playing the three behind him. But they failed to be of any significant threat to the opponent’s defense.

And fans were left surprised by one particular decision by Gareth Southgate and that was the selection of Mason Mount ahead of the likes of Phil Foden. The Chelsea star is known for bringing in high energy levels but does not bring the same level of creativity that the Manchester City man can bring who has scored 8 goals this season. The young City star is never afraid to take on players, creating chances and has got a finish in him too.

And, following Mason Mount’s lackluster performance, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Phil Foden created as many chances against the USA as Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Harry Kane. Phil Foden did not play…#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IvIOzRq63G — Squawka (@Squawka) November 25, 2022

Mason Mount starting ahead of Phil Foden is the most laughable thing I've seen today — BH (@MCFC__BH) November 25, 2022

How is Mason Mount still on this pitch — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 25, 2022

How Mason Mount stayed on the Pitch, whilst Phil Foden remained on the Bench, Gareth Southgate needs a Court Hearing to answer for his crimes against football. Southgate teaches England Anti-Football and got outcoached by USA Ted Lasso. Gareth Southgate is a Criminal. pic.twitter.com/hg3sVNlM4Y — AzM (@CFCAzM) November 25, 2022