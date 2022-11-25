England fans furious at Gareth Southgate for his bizarre decision against USA

England National Team
Posted by

Gareth Southgate’s ‘unforgivable’ decision during the 0-0 draw against USA has enraged England fans.

Despite an abysmal performance at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Three Lions remain top of Group B and England will advance to the round of 16 as long as they do not lose by four goals to Wales.

Southgate started with the same team that won 6-2 against Iran with Kane starting upfront and Sterling, Mount and Saka playing the three behind him. But they failed to be of any significant threat to the opponent’s defense.

And fans were left surprised by one particular decision by Gareth Southgate and that was the selection of Mason Mount ahead of the likes of Phil Foden. The Chelsea star is known for bringing in high energy levels but does not bring the same level of creativity that the Manchester City man can bring who has scored 8 goals this season. The young City star is never afraid to take on players, creating chances and has got a finish in him too.

And, following Mason Mount’s lackluster performance, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

 

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Maguire produced a moment of magic with a Messi-esque run in the first half
England player ratings vs USA: Man United man star of the show in timid England showing
‘I really like Mason Mount but..’ – Stan Collymore thinks Mason Mount needs to be dropped for Manchester City star

Somehow Mason Mount managed to play the entire game and it was Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka who came off for Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford.

 

 

More Stories Gareth Southgate Mason Mount Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.