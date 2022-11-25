England player ratings vs USA: Man United man star of the show in timid England showing

England and the USA played out a disappointing 0-0 draw on Friday night and although the Americans had a solid game plan, Gareth Southgate will be very disappointed in his team’s showing.

The Three Lions were very timid going forward and many will be calling for the introduction of the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden ahead of the Wales match.

The draw leaves England top of their group on four points but will need a result against Wales to go through to the next round.

Here are the player ratings for the Three Lions on a disappointing night for Southgate’s men…

Jordan Pickford (6) – Very quiet afternoon for the Everton star, who had only one save to make throughout.

Kieran Trippier (6) – Worked well with Saka down the right initially but did not have the impact he would have desired on the game.

John Stones (7) – Produced a few nice long balls and defended well alongside Maguire.

Harry Maguire (8) – Defended great throughout the match and won every header that was sent his way. Made some big blocks and sent a message to his doubters – England’s best player on the night.

Luke Shaw (5.5) – Had moments in the first half and produced some poor crosses throughout. Defended better in the second half.

Declan Rice (6) – Lost McKennie for a big chance in first but made a big block from a Musah shot.

Jude Bellingham (6) – Failed to get forward as seen in the Iran match, had to drop deep often to get on the ball and failed to have an impact on the match (subbed 68th minute)

Mason Mount (7) – Dropped deep to help England progress the ball and looked like a threat whenever he found space. Had a nice shot at the end of the first.

Bukayo Saka (7) – England’s biggest threat on the night and set up a good chance in the first half. Starved of service throughout (Subbed 78th minute)

Raheem Sterling (5) – Quite match for the Chelsea star who lost possession easily at times and played the safe option too often. (Subbed 68th minute)

Harry Kane (5)– Didn’t look 100 per cent fit and missed a good chance early on and at the end. Had one touch in the box during the first half and that summed his game up.

Subs: Jack Grealish – 6.5, Jordan Henderson – 6, Marcus Rashford – 6