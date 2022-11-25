Former Chelsea star touted as potential new Manchester United owner

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea wonderkid has been touted as a potential new owner of Manchester United.

The Daily Star has taken a look at some of the wealthiest people on the planet, observing who has the capabilities of taking over at Manchester United.

One man they’ve considered is former Chelsea youth player Faiq Bolkiah who is worth around £17.8bn despite being just 24 years old.

More Stories / Latest News
Iranian footballer arrested over national anthem claims
Real Madrid join Chelsea in pursuit of midfielder despite him signing a new contract
Chelsea receive major boost in pursuit of defender with club looking to push the move

The former Chelsea man hasn’t expressed any interest in actually buying the club, but he certainly has the money to do so if he wants to.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.