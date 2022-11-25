Former Chelsea star touted as potential new Manchester United owner

Former Chelsea wonderkid has been touted as a potential new owner of Manchester United.

The Daily Star has taken a look at some of the wealthiest people on the planet, observing who has the capabilities of taking over at Manchester United.

One man they’ve considered is former Chelsea youth player Faiq Bolkiah who is worth around £17.8bn despite being just 24 years old.

The former Chelsea man hasn’t expressed any interest in actually buying the club, but he certainly has the money to do so if he wants to.