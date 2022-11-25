Gary Neville disappointed that Southgate is not playing two England stars after USA draw

England produced a timid performance against the USA on Friday night in their second World Cup match and Gary Neville is struggling to understand why two Three Lions stars are not playing after the 0-0 draw.

Southgate’s side offered very little throughout the 90 minutes and could only produce three shots on target during the goalless clash.

Whilst England struggled to create chances, Southgate left Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden untouched on the bench and has barely used the pair so far in Qatar.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is disappointed that Southgate is not using the talented duo and has stated that they would both start for France, Spain and Brazil.

Gary Neville comments on two of England’s brightest stars after the USA draw

Speaking after England’s 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday, Neville said about Alexander-Arnold and Foden via the Liverpool Echo:

“If we’re not confident of playing him [Alexander-Arnold] when we’re playing USA, who had a comfortable game when we were going to play the whole of the bench. We haven’t got that now and that’s fine, no panic here. Other nations, France, Spain, Brazil would have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Foden in their starting 11.

“I understand it from watching it a little bit having watched Trent Alexander-Arnold, you see a game like that where we lack creativity – you think them two players should really be in there.”

“I’m torn because I’ve got a lot of respect for Gareth and what he’s achieved – he’s achieved the most since Alf Ramsey. But we’ve got a couple of talents sat on the bench in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Foden who are capable of opening up the game.

“Alexander-Arnold has some of the best deliveries you’ll ever see from full-back and on that right side and when Rashford came on, he had Henderson and Trippier so he was blocked from getting that delivery in.

“I think those two coming off the bench is a little bit disappointing, if you’re trying to win the game, they’re world-class talents.”