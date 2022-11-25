Ghana star responds after heavy criticism over imitating Ronaldo goal celebration vs Portugal

Ghana and Crvena Zvezda star, Osman Bukari, has responded to the criticism he received after imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu celebration after scoring against Portugal at the World Cup on Thursday.

The African nation and Portugal were part of an enthralling second half in Qatar which saw five goals and the match ending 3-2 for the European side.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the match from the penalty spot before celebrating with his famous Siu celebration.

As Portugal went 3-1 up, Osman Bukari headed home Ghana’s second late in the game to make it 3-2 and also did the Siu celebration as Ronaldo watched on from the bench – which the Portuguese star did not look happy about.

Some people deemed the Ghanaian’s celebration as being disrespectful to his 37-year-old opponent but the winger says that was not the case.

Bukari took to Twitter to explain himself and said: “I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo.

“This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.

“My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!”

Bukari’s explanation is a valid one and Ronaldo will certainly understand that the Ghana star was overcome with emotion after scoring his first World Cup goal.