‘I really like Mason Mount but..’ – Stan Collymore thinks Mason Mount needs to be dropped for Manchester City star

Stan Collymore believes Gareth Southgate should start Phil Foden instead of Mason Mount.

Mason Mount has had a pretty quiet game against the United States thus far, with the Chelsea star failing to make an impact for England in what has been a disappointing performance from Gareth Southgate’s team.

And football pundit Stan Collymore, while commenting on England’s first-half performance vs USA suggested that England manager Gareth Southgate should play Phil Foden instead of Chelsea’s Mason Mount, as he would provide the much-needed creativity and spark going forward. In an exclusive interview, he said:

“I really like Mason Mount’s energy but if it’s Mason Mount’s energy vs Phil Foden’s craft and magic, give me Foden all day long.”

Mason Mount started in the three behind the striker Harry Kane, playing as an attacking midfielder. A position that would be ideal for Phil Foden who brings in the ‘magic’.

Mason Mount played the entire 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw much to fans’ surprise with the likes of Saka being substituted ahead of him.

Despite the poor performance, England leads the group with four points and plays Wales next. The only way England does not advance to the next round is if Wales defeats them by a big margin, which is unlikely.

Meanwhile, USA, who were the far better team against England will play Iran in the final group game which will be a must-win game for them. If they fail to beat Iran they will be out of the World Cup.