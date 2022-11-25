Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Belgian attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere.

The 21-year-old completed a move to AC Milan at the start of the season, but he has not been able to adapt to the Italian league completely and his performances have been quite mediocre.

The player is now being linked with a move away from Italy and Leeds United are thought to be keen on securing his services.

Apparently, the Premier League club have asked AC Milan to keep them informed of the Belgian’s situation.

Reacting to the links with the midfielder, presenter Conor McGillian has now revealed that people are quick to write off prodigious young talents after a few underwhelming performances.

He added that the player was highly rated around Europe not so long ago.

He said: “Now De Ketelaere hasn’t had the best start at AC Milan, but I think most vexing me a little bit about this whole thing is when Leeds were in for him, all of our fans, you know, were very, very hyped up on Charles De Ketelaere. And you’re talking about him being probably the best young prodigy in the world. “But suddenly because he’s not a great start at AC Milan, he’s a flop. He’s you know, he’s useless and this isn’t just Leeds fans saying this by the way. I just find it incredible how football fans write off a talent after bigging them up so much. It’s staggering to me.”

Leeds have had an underwhelming season so far and they are just two points clear of the relegation zone. Bringing in a quality midfielder in the January transfer window could help them improve and beat the drop this season.

De Ketelaere could use a change of scenery and a move to Leeds would give him a fresh start.