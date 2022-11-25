Inter Milan make transfer decision on Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan would like to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal, but only after another season-long loan move.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italy, who claim the Serie A giants would love to retain Lukaku’s services beyond this season.

Despite leaving the Nerazzurri 18 months ago, just weeks after guiding the Italians to their 19th Serie A title, Lukaku, who rejoined Chelsea for a whopping €113m, quickly returned to Milan just 12 months later after experiencing an underwhelming spell back in London.

Lukaku, 29, still has four years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge so it’s understandable why Inter Milan would want to extend the Belgium international’s loan spell before trying to secure a permanent deal.

Former director Marina Granovskaia was the club executive responsible for bringing the 29-year-old back to Stamford Bridge and huge questions will be asked, not just of her, but of the club as a whole if they do end up allowing their record-signing to rejoin the club he departed after featuring in just 26 Premier League matches.