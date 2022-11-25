Iranian footballer arrested over national anthem claims

An Iranian footballer has been arrested after criticising the government over national anthem claims.

According to Wide World of Sports, Voria Ghafouri, a former footballer for the Iran national team, has been arrested after criticising the government.

Iran’s national team recently chose not to sing the national anthem at the World Cup in protest at their country’s government.

The report claims Ghafouri has been very vocal in his criticism in the past and it’s suggested that could be the reason he wasn’t selected for the World Cup.