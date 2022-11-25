Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United through mutual consent earlier this week.

The 37-year-old gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club heavily because of the lack of progress. He also criticised manager Erik ten Hag for being disrespectful towards him.

As a result of that, the Premier League giants decided to terminate his contract, and the player is currently a free agent.

Ronaldo is away on World Cup duty with Portugal and the 192-cap international managed to get on the score sheet against Ghana in their group opener.

The 37-year-old is expected to make a concrete decision regarding his future once he returns from Qatar and the player has been linked with a number of clubs.

According to journalist Xavier Jacobelli, the player has received an offer from the Premier League club, Newcastle United.

He said (h/t FC Inter 1908): “Ronaldo won’t be free for long. I think he can find a team as early as January 2nd. On the one hand, he has an important offer from Newcastle, a club owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that wants a big media hit and could also make an operation to then take him to Saudi Arabia in the following years.”

The Magpies are the richest club in the world following the takeover, and it is hardly surprising that they are looking to bring in a marquee signing like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite being 37, Ronaldo remains one of the finest goalscorers in the game, and he could be an exceptional short-term acquisition for Newcastle.

His arrival would be a statement signing for the Magpies, and it remains to be seen whether they can pull it off.

Ideally, Ronaldo would like to join a club in the Champions League, but there haven’t been any offers from the top clubs as of now.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to continue in the Premier League with a move to Newcastle, who have an ambitious project at their disposal.