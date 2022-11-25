West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure after a poor start to the season.

The Hammers are currently 16th in the Premier League table, and they will need to improve quickly in order for the Scotsman to hold on to his job.

West Ham have done quite well under Moyes over the last two seasons, and they managed to secure European football as well. However, things have not gone according to plan for the former Manchester United manager this season.

There have been rumours that the Hammers could look to replace him if the results do not improve quickly and journalist Dean Jones claims that West Ham are in a position to attract the very best managers in world football.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I honestly think that West Ham could attract almost any manager in the world. “Take away Pep Guardiola and your very, very best coaches, anyone underneath that I think will be very interested in the West Ham job the next time it comes around, there’s so much going for it.”

There is no doubt that Moyes is a quality manager and he has proven his pedigree in the Premier League with multiple clubs.

It will be interesting to see if he can turn things around during the second half of the season.