Journalist says Chelsea facing big transfer decision over 24-year-old attacker

Despite arriving in England tipped to become one of the sport’s most exciting talents, America’s Christian Pulisic has struggled to impress.

Although a very talented player, Pulisic has failed to string any kind of consistency together and consequently, has found his playing time at Stamford Bridge reduced more and more each season.

Although the Blues are under no immediate pressure to sell the 24-year-old due to the fact he still has two years left on his deal, the upcoming transfer windows are likely to see the Londoners make a final decision on the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

Speaking recently about the American forward’s future at Chelsea, journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think Pulisic’s future is up in the air for sure.

“He hasn’t proven that he can consistently perform and Chelsea will have a close eye on this World Cup to see whether that’s any different on a different platform, but certainly they’ve got a decision to make there.“

It is impossible to disagree with Jones’ assessment.

After starting just three Premier League so far this season, Pulisic is very much out of favour with Graham Potter, and failure to force his way back into first-team contention will almost certainly lead to the winger wanting to move on.

Pulisic is currently preparing to take on England on Friday night in a World Cup group game that is likely to seal both country’s tournament fate.