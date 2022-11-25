Journalist says surprise league want to unite Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are destined to both play in the MLS before the end of their careers.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes two of the sport’s greatest-ever players could once again unite as opponents in America.

Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, are undoubtedly at the tail ends of their glittering careers but with both stars currently representing Argentina and Portugal in the World Cup, respectively, it is clear that the pair are still capable of playing at the highest level.

However, with Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain, which is set to expire next summer, ticking down and Ronaldo now a free agent after leaving Manchester United via mutual agreement, both player’s futures are somewhat up in the air.

MORE: Predicted England lineup vs USA: Southgate to make one change

Speaking recently about where the two superstars could play next, and perhaps end their careers, journalist Dean Jones, has explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see both players turn out in America’s top flight.

“I think there’ll be a time when both Messi and Ronaldo are playing in MLS at the same time,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I’d be amazed if there wasn’t one season where they were up against each other in that league.

“I know from speaking to people in America, that there has always been a desire to try and make it happen.”