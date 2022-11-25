Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned the games of three countries from being broadcasted in North Korea

According to stunning reports, North Korea has banned the broadcast of three countries’ World Cup matches due to political adversaries.

North Korea have tense relationship with United States of America and its political allies Japan and South Korea.

North Korean networks will reportedly not broadcast any matches involving South Korea, Japan, or the United States during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to KBS World TV (via Sports Bible). FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week stated his willingness to host a World Cup in North Korea as he believes it could bring ‘real change’. Addressing the controversy surrounding Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup, he claimed that football could be used to “unite the world.” He said (via Daily Mail):