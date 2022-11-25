Leeds line up move for Brazil forward who has featured at the World Cup

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian international Pedro when the transfer window opens in January.

The Premier League side have had a disappointing start to the season so far and they are just two points above the relegation zone.

Jesse Marsch needs to bring in reinforcements during the January window in order to turn things around during the second half of the season and Leeds have identified Pedro as a potential target as per Coluna Do Fla.

The 25-year-old centre-forward is currently away on World Cup duty with Brazil. He has been in scintillating form for Flamengo this season.

The attacker has 29 goals and 10 assists to his name for the Brazilian side this year, and he could be a sensational acquisition for Leeds if they manage to pull it off.

The Whites have looked toothless upfront at times and Pedro will add unpredictability and cutting edge in the final third.

The 25-year-old Brazilian can operate as a wide forward as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the English side.